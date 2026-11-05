🍽️ Multiple Buckhannon Food Service Jobs, Up to $24/hr

Buckhannon’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to hospital kitchens. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Elior Collegiate Dining

Elior Collegiate Dining Location: West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $24/hour

Plan and run campus catering events from start to finish. You’ll be the main contact for clients, work closely with the culinary team, manage event logistics, and help on-site during events. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and tuition reimbursement for FT staff.

Employer: WVU Medicine St. Joseph's Hospital

Location: 1 Amalia Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Prepare and serve food for patients, staff, and visitors while keeping high standards for sanitation, safety, and portion control. Role includes cooking, setting up lines, cleaning, and working with diet restrictions. Food handler card is required (or within 30 days), and you’ll work in a busy hospital kitchen with steady hours.

Employer: Elior Collegiate Dining

Elior Collegiate Dining Location: West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $13–$15/hour

Cook scratch-made meals in a high-volume college dining hall. You’ll handle food prep, portion control, presentation, and safe food storage while working with a motivated kitchen team. Full-time staff are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holiday pay, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.