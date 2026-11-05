🤝 Buckhannon WV Community Care Jobs – Multiple Openings

Buckhannon has steady demand for caring, patient people who want to work directly with neighbors who need extra support. If you like helping others live more independently, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita ( REM Community Services )

Sevita ( ) Location: Buckhannon, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay and full benefits for full-time)

Help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live well at home and in the community. You’ll support daily living (like hygiene), community outings, and goals such as budgeting, exercise, and nutrition, with paid time off, holiday pay, 401(k) with 3% match, and training. High school diploma (or equivalent) and a valid driver’s license with insured vehicle are needed; 6+ months of care or human services experience is preferred.

If this sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.