Neighbors all around Buckeye are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to baby gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: 2 metal shelving units with four shelves each

Condition: Not stated, suggested for garage or storage use

Location: Sun City Festival, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy metal shelves that would work well in a garage, shed, or storage room. The poster says they will remove the listing when the shelves are gone, so if you need storage, don’t wait.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black electric stove with oven and control knobs

Condition: Used, works but has damage (details not given)

Location: Sundance, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Full-size electric stove that still works but has some damage. This is free and pickup only, so you’ll need help and a vehicle that can move an appliance.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White refrigerator with top freezer

Condition: Fair condition

Location: Sundance, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Standard fridge with freezer on top. Listed as fair condition, so expect normal wear. Great as a garage fridge or backup if you can haul it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted toys for a girl

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sundance, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster says “Everything free”, so this sounds like a bundle of toys being given away together. Good chance to refresh toys without spending anything.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray sofa with two striped cushions and one white cushion

Condition: Fair condition

Location: Villages Parcel Four, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable gray couch that comes with three cushions. Listed as fair, so expect some wear but still usable for a living room, den, or spare room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large hardwood table with attached leaf and 4 chairs

Condition: Good condition, painted white

Location: Crystal Vista, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Big dining or project table with four chairs. The owner painted it white and says it’s in good condition and free to have. Nice option for a dining room, craft space, or homework table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of assorted clear plastic baby bottles

Condition: Used, no rings or nipples included

Location: Tartesso, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Group of matching plastic bottles. You’ll need to supply your own rings and nipples (they’re all the same size according to the poster). The owner notes they’ll be on the porch if you’re on your way, so this may be an easy grab-and-go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Five Philips Avent baby bottles with white caps and three separate rings

Condition: Not stated

Location: Tartesso, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of name-brand baby bottles with caps and extra rings. Handy if you already use Avent bottles or want to build up a spare set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 34-piece Build-A-Garden toy set

Condition: Not stated

Location: Tartesso, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Colorful building set for kids to create their own pretend garden. The box notes “My Flowers Grow Up!”, so it’s likely a mix-and-match flower-building toy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buckeye tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.