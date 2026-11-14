Buckeye’s food scene is growing fast, and so are the jobs. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people, food, or both.

Employer: Quality Brand Group LLC (Baskin-Robbins / Dunkin’ franchise)

Quality Brand Group LLC (Baskin-Robbins / Dunkin’ franchise) Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the crew on your shift, keep guests happy, and make sure the store runs smoothly. Good fit if you’ve got restaurant, retail, or supervisor experience and like coaching a team in a fast-paced spot.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role slicing meats and cheeses, making grab-and-go items, and helping customers at the deli counter. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook Panda favorites, support shift operations, and grow into leadership in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Offers flexible schedules, free meals while working, paid training, benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.