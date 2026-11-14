Buckeye’s retail and banking scene is growing, and a few solid front-line roles are open right now. Good fits if you like helping people, staying active, and being part of a team.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cutting, packaging, and displaying fresh fruits and veggies while keeping the prep area clean and safe. Good if you enjoy fast-paced work, food prep, and friendly customer service, with weekly pay and access to benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Desert Financial Credit Union

Desert Financial Credit Union Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Not listed (branch-based role)

Not listed (branch-based role) Salary: Not listed

Front-desk banking role helping members with deposits, withdrawals, and basic account needs while building long-term relationships. Great if you have at least 1+ year of sales/service experience, like working with money, and want to grow in the financial world (bilingual skills are a plus).

Employer: Fry’s Food Stores

Fry’s Food Stores Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role focused on bagging groceries, helping customers to their cars, collecting carts, and keeping the store and parking lot clean. A good starting job if you’re friendly, like staying on your feet, and want flexible hours with no prior retail experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no later, but you can’t get an offer if you never throw your hat in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.