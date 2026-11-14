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Buckeye
🏥 Buckeye, AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
2 days ago
Buckeye’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid hospital roles and high‑pay travel gigs. If you’re in nursing, lab, or therapy, there’s good variety here right now.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,296/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13‑week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,296 per week (package based on 12‑hr shifts; stipends may vary)
- Why it’s appealing: Solid weekly pay, guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, and a short‑term contract that’s great if you want to try out Buckeye or stack travel experience.
Medical Lab Scientist (MLS)
- Employer: Abrazo Health – Abrazo West Campus
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Hospital lab role with a wide mix of testing, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE opportunities, and more) at a 200‑bed acute care hospital.
Registered Nurse (RN) – ER
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Abrazo West Campus
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Not listed, but includes a $12,000 sign‑on bonus (based on eligibility)
- Why it’s appealing: Busy ER setting with strong team support, a big sign‑on bonus, and robust benefits focused on work‑life balance, CE, and career growth.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,615/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Buckeye, AZ (outpatient setting)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shifts
- Pay: $2,615 per week
- Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay, daytime outpatient schedule, and strong travel perks like housing support, health insurance, 401(k), CE credits, and travel reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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