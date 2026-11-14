Buckeye’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid hospital roles and high‑pay travel gigs. If you’re in nursing, lab, or therapy, there’s good variety here right now.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Travel / Internship , 13‑week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts

, 13‑week contract, , Pay: $2,296 per week (package based on 12‑hr shifts; stipends may vary)

(package based on 12‑hr shifts; stipends may vary) Why it’s appealing: Solid weekly pay, guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, and a short‑term contract that’s great if you want to try out Buckeye or stack travel experience.

Employer: Abrazo Health – Abrazo West Campus

Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Hospital lab role with a wide mix of testing, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE opportunities, and more) at a 200‑bed acute care hospital.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Abrazo West Campus

Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed, but includes a $12,000 sign‑on bonus (based on eligibility)

Not listed, but includes a Why it’s appealing: Busy ER setting with strong team support, a big sign‑on bonus, and robust benefits focused on work‑life balance, CE, and career growth.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Buckeye, AZ (outpatient setting)

(outpatient setting) Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , day shifts

, , , day shifts Pay: $2,615 per week

Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay, daytime outpatient schedule, and strong travel perks like housing support, health insurance, 401(k), CE credits, and travel reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.