Buckeye neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from snacks to home goods and workout gear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: 5 high protein Chobani yogurts

Condition: Leftover from guests, expire this month, should be eaten soon

Location: Verrado, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has 5 extra Chobani yogurts and wants to pass them along to someone who could use a little help this month. These are high-protein cups and need to be eaten soon because they expire this month.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 7.5’ x 5.5’ Thomasville shag rug, light beige (Costco)

Condition: About 9 years old, plush; some staining on the back from spills (not noticeable on the front), normal wear around edges

Location: Verrado, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup: Porch pickup – contact the poster to arrange

This is a cozy light beige shag rug that’s been used for several years. The owner notes some stains on the back and normal edge wear, but says the front looks fine. They upsized to a bigger rug, so this one is free to a new home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Schwinn recumbent exercise bike

Condition: Described as in good condition

Location: Tartesso, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A recumbent exercise bike that’s great for home workouts, especially if you like a more supported, seated position while you ride. Perfect for adding some cardio to your home routine without going to the gym.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bag full of kids toys in a durable pink storage bag

Condition: Not fully detailed; bag is described as durable and good for organizing and storing items

Location: Tartesso, Buckeye, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

This offer includes a bag of kids’ toys along with a sturdy pink storage bag that can help keep things organized. Great for families looking for extra play items or storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buckeye tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.