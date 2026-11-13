Buckeye’s trucking and transportation scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours on the road. If you’ve got a CDL or heavy-equipment skills, there are several strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Maricopa County (Department of Transportation )

Maricopa County (Department of ) Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Full-time, Unclassified

Full-time, Unclassified Pay: $21.75 – $34.50 hourly , overtime eligible

, overtime eligible Application Deadline: 11/17/26 (posted 11/10/26)

Operate light to heavy equipment to help build and maintain roads, bridges, and rights-of-way for the County. This role comes with strong public-sector benefits, Arizona State Retirement System, tuition help, and good work–life balance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 23701 W Southern Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Pay: $30.75 – $34.25 hourly plus possible shift/facility premiums

Keep Walmart tractors, trailers, yard trucks, and shop equipment in safe working order with inspections and preventative maintenance. Offers a wide range of health, financial, and education benefits (Live Better U), plus PTO and potential bonuses.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Buckeye, AZ (OTR and local routes)

Type: Full-time, on the road

Full-time, on the road Pay: $1,300 – $3,000 per week

Run OTR and local routes with a tractor–trailer, hauling general freight and possibly hazmat, tankers, reefers, or flatbeds if you’re endorsed. Good fit if you want higher weekly earning potential and don’t mind being on the road with hands-on loading and securement.

Employer: Redbone Trucking, Inc.

Location: Buckeye, AZ (OTR)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $95,000 per year (base $0.53–$0.60 CPM, top drivers)

Drive late-model Freightliner Cascadias (2020–2025) hauling 100% no-touch freight with 50–60% drop & hook to keep you moving. Offers health and dental options, 401(k) with 4% company match, PTO, and flexible home time so you can plan your schedule.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.