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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Buckeye Right Now
Buckeye neighbors are sharing some kind and useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or family.
43 Newborn Diapers
Item: 43 newborn diapers (mix of Coterie and Millie Moon brands)
Condition: No longer needed because baby moved up to size 1
Location: Verrado, Buckeye, AZ
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice chance to try some higher-end diaper brands without cost. Great if you have a newborn or one on the way.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Male kitten, free to good home
Item: Male kitten named PACO, about 4 months old
Personality: Loves to cuddle and play; described as a wonderful and loving guy
Reason for rehoming: Current home has two female cats who are not getting along with him
Included free items:
- 4' tall cat condo
- Cat box
- Food dishes
- Some kitten food
Location: Riata West, Buckeye, AZ
Category: Other / Pets
Source: nextdoor.com
They are looking for a GOOD and SAFE home where he can be happy and settled.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Christmas Decorations
Item: Assorted Christmas decorations including:
- Table centerpiece
- Hanging ornaments
- Wine carrier
- Felt Christmas crown
Location: North of Vista North Dr., Buckeye, AZ
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice little bundle if you want to add some holiday cheer without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Buckeye tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.