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Buckeye

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Buckeye Right Now

8 days ago

Buckeye neighbors are sharing some kind and useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or family.

43 Newborn Diapers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGiwN_1GoN3Hwg00

Item: 43 newborn diapers (mix of Coterie and Millie Moon brands)
Condition: No longer needed because baby moved up to size 1
Location: Verrado, Buckeye, AZ
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com

Nice chance to try some higher-end diaper brands without cost. Great if you have a newborn or one on the way.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Male kitten, free to good home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2K8I_1GoN3Hwg00

Item: Male kitten named PACO, about 4 months old
Personality: Loves to cuddle and play; described as a wonderful and loving guy
Reason for rehoming: Current home has two female cats who are not getting along with him
Included free items:

  • 4' tall cat condo
  • Cat box
  • Food dishes
  • Some kitten food

Location: Riata West, Buckeye, AZ
Category: Other / Pets
Source: nextdoor.com

They are looking for a GOOD and SAFE home where he can be happy and settled.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Christmas Decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0AMa_1GoN3Hwg00

Item: Assorted Christmas decorations including:

  • Table centerpiece
  • Hanging ornaments
  • Wine carrier
  • Felt Christmas crown

Location: North of Vista North Dr., Buckeye, AZ
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little bundle if you want to add some holiday cheer without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buckeye tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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