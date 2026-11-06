🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Buckeye Right Now

Buckeye neighbors are sharing some kind and useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or family.

Item: 43 newborn diapers (mix of Coterie and Millie Moon brands)

Condition: No longer needed because baby moved up to size 1

Location: Verrado, Buckeye, AZ

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice chance to try some higher-end diaper brands without cost. Great if you have a newborn or one on the way.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Male kitten named PACO, about 4 months old

Personality: Loves to cuddle and play; described as a wonderful and loving guy

Reason for rehoming: Current home has two female cats who are not getting along with him

Included free items:

4' tall cat condo

Cat box

Food dishes

Some kitten food

Location: Riata West, Buckeye, AZ

Category: Other / Pets

Source: nextdoor.com

They are looking for a GOOD and SAFE home where he can be happy and settled.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted Christmas decorations including:

Table centerpiece

Hanging ornaments

Wine carrier

Felt Christmas crown

Location: North of Vista North Dr., Buckeye, AZ

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little bundle if you want to add some holiday cheer without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buckeye tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.