🚌 Buckeye, AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Buckeye is busy with trucks on the move and shops that never sleep, which means steady demand for skilled drivers and diesel techs.

Here are a couple of solid transportation roles hiring now in Buckeye, AZ.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Buckeye, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced shop helping drivers get back on the road. This role includes company-funded tuition assistance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. You’ll handle light mechanical repairs, roadside service, and preventive maintenance, with a rotating day/night schedule and immediate hiring.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Buckeye, AZ (within 50 miles of Phoenix)

Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,290–$1,580 weekly (with a $1,000/week guarantee for first 90 days)

(with a for first 90 days) Sign-on Bonus: Up to $7,000

Haul furniture in dry van trailers from Arizona to Kansas and back, with 100% no-touch and 90% drop-and-hook freight. Enjoy weekly home time, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, and tuition reimbursement. Open to all CDL-A holders, including newer drivers.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.