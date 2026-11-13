The City of Buchanan will host its Light Up the Night Christmas event on Saturday, November 28 at 6:00 PM on The Square in Downtown Buchanan, GA, featuring the annual Christmas parade, Christmas tree lighting, and fireworks. Parade line-up will be at Buchanan Primary School, with line-up starting at 5:45 PM, all participants ready by 6:15 PM, and the parade starting at 6:30 PM on a first-come, first-served basis except for the Grand Marshal and Santa. Students at Buchanan Elementary School have made special ornaments for the downtown Christmas tree, and families are invited to visit the tree and look for their children’s handmade ornaments during the holiday season.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Buchanan, Georgia