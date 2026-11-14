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🚧 Alabama Street closed at railroad tracks Nov. 13–14
🚧 Alabama Street closed at railroad tracks Nov. 13–14
Buchanan County Route U (Alabama Street) in St. Joseph is closed at the United Pacific Railroad tracks just west of Stockyards Expressway/Packers Avenue.
The railroad closed the crossing on Friday, Nov. 13 to make repairs and expects to reopen the road on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Traffic impacts:
- Alabama Street closed at the tracks Nov. 13–14
- Detour uses Diagonal Avenue, Bluff View Drive, and Stockyards Expressway/Packers Avenue
- Drivers should plan for delays
Before you drive, check the Traveler Information Map: traveler.modot.org or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) for updates.
MoDOT also reminds drivers to buckle up, put phones down, slow down, and move over in work zones. You can sign up for work zone updates at modot.org.
More Info: Buchanan County Alabama Street now closed near Sto...
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