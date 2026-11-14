🚧 Alabama Street closed at railroad tracks Nov. 13–14

Buchanan County Route U (Alabama Street) in St. Joseph is closed at the United Pacific Railroad tracks just west of Stockyards Expressway/Packers Avenue.

The railroad closed the crossing on Friday, Nov. 13 to make repairs and expects to reopen the road on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Traffic impacts:

Alabama Street closed at the tracks Nov. 13–14

Detour uses Diagonal Avenue, Bluff View Drive, and Stockyards Expressway/Packers Avenue

Drivers should plan for delays

Before you drive, check the Traveler Information Map: traveler.modot.org or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) for updates.

MoDOT also reminds drivers to buckle up, put phones down, slow down, and move over in work zones. You can sign up for work zone updates at modot.org.