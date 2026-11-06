🏥 Bryn Mawr Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Bryn Mawr, PA is steady, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks looking to grow in support roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Main Line Health

Main Line Health Location: Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr, PA

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: Not listed

Join a mission-driven hospital medicine team at Bryn Mawr Hospital, with a primary assignment on this campus and occasional coverage at other Main Line Health sites. Role offers a dedicated hospitalist position, Epic EMR, strong APP and specialty support, a closed ICU, plus options for teaching and a Scholar Hospitalist track if you’re academically focused.

Employer: Main Line Health

Main Line Health Location: Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr, PA

Type: Part-time, day/night rotation

Salary: Not listed

Work on an 18-bed Telemetry Neuro Stepdown unit caring for patients who need close monitoring and neuro-focused care. This is a strong stepping stone toward Critical Care RN roles, with up to $6,000/year in tuition reimbursement (based on hours), free parking, and chances to join nursing committees, unit councils, and the clinical ladder.

Requirements: 1+ year recent telemetry RN experience; RN Diploma/ASN (BSN preferred); PA or compact RN license; current BLS.

Employer: Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association

Location: Bryn Mawr, PA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day hours (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23–$25/hour

Benefits: Medical, vision, dental, 401(k), pension/profit sharing, generous PTO (for 24+ hrs/week roles)

Support GI endoscopy procedures by prepping rooms and equipment, assisting during cases, and handling cleaning and disinfection to keep patients safe. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, some endoscopy or surgical center experience, and want steady weekday hours in a clinical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Bryn Mawr tend to update quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.