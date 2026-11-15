Bryan has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Aggieland Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

Spanky is a young, brown-chocolate cutie who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like him are usually full of energy and curiosity, and they do best with patient families who can give them time and play.

👉 Meet Spanky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

Dorothy is a mostly black baby cat who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. If you’re looking for a young kitty to grow up by your side, Dorothy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This handsome gray adult boy may already have some manners and calm energy that many people love in an older cat. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and show their true personalities right away.

👉 Meet this gray adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This orange or red adult male cat is waiting for someone to notice him. If you like classic orange kitties, this guy could be the perfect match for your couch and your lap.

👉 Meet this orange adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This brown/chocolate adult male cat is another wonderful option if you’re looking for a grown-up kitty. Adult cats can be a great choice for families who want a more settled companion.

👉 Meet this brown adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Bryan, TX or nearby, please consider visiting Aggieland Humane Society to meet these cats in person. A quick call to (979) 775-5755 can help you learn more about each one and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.