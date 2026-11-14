Bryan has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a loyal friend to your life, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White with black markings

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This pretty girl has a striking white coat with black patches and is looking for a family to call her own. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with you.

👉 Meet this sweet Pit Bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with white markings

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This lovely black-and-white girl is another adult Pit Bull mix hoping for a second chance. She’s waiting at Aggieland Humane Society for someone who will give her love, structure, and a comfy spot to nap.

👉 Learn more about this Pit Bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Mildred

Breed: Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Size: Medium mix

Medium mix Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Bryan Animal Center

Phone: (979) 209-5260

Mildred is a medium-sized Bull Terrier mix with a soft cream and brown coat. She’s an adult girl, so she’s ready to move in and be your steady companion without all the puppy chaos.

👉 Meet Mildred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bryan, TX area, please consider visiting Aggieland Humane Society or Bryan Animal Center to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.