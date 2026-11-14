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🐶 Gentle Pitties & Bull Terrier Mixes Ready for Adoption in Bryan
Bryan has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a loyal friend to your life, these pups would love to meet you.
American Pit Bull Terrier – White with Black
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black markings
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This pretty girl has a striking white coat with black patches and is looking for a family to call her own. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with you.
👉 Meet this sweet Pit Bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
American Pit Bull Terrier – Black with White
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white markings
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This lovely black-and-white girl is another adult Pit Bull mix hoping for a second chance. She’s waiting at Aggieland Humane Society for someone who will give her love, structure, and a comfy spot to nap.
👉 Learn more about this Pit Bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mildred
- Name: Mildred
- Breed: Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Size: Medium mix
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Bryan Animal Center
- Phone: (979) 209-5260
Mildred is a medium-sized Bull Terrier mix with a soft cream and brown coat. She’s an adult girl, so she’s ready to move in and be your steady companion without all the puppy chaos.
👉 Meet Mildred and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Bryan, TX area, please consider visiting Aggieland Humane Society or Bryan Animal Center to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.