Historic Downtown Bryan is being promoted as a revived cultural district after more than 150 years as a center for shopping, dining, and entertainment and a decline in the 1990s when many shops closed and streets emptied. Local business owners share how the community helped bring the area back to life as “A Legend Reborn,” and residents can learn more about the district’s history and current offerings here: Learn more. More information: www.destinationbryan.com/downtownlegend

This content is adapted from materials provided by Destination Bryan, Texas