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🐱 Sweet Bryan Cats Ready for Adoption at Aggieland Humane
Bryan has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home at Aggieland Humane Society. All of these kitties are looking for someone to love and a safe place to land.
Brown Baby Domestic Shorthair Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This tiny brown/chocolate girl is a young kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with her new family. Kitten adoptions at Aggieland typically include basic vetting, so you get a great start on her care.
👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black & White Tuxedo Domestic Mediumhair
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This adult tuxedo lady has a classic black-and-white coat and a soft medium-length fur. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet this tuxedo cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brown Adult Male Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This brown/chocolate boy is an adult Domestic Shorthair, a great choice if you want a cat whose size and personality are already developed.
👉 Meet this brown DSH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Male Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This mostly black adult male has that sleek, classic look many cat lovers adore. He’s ready for a quiet spot by the window and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet this black DSH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Bryan, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Aggieland Humane Society or giving them a call at (979) 775-5755 to ask about these sweet kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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