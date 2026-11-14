Bryan has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home at Aggieland Humane Society. All of these kitties are looking for someone to love and a safe place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This tiny brown/chocolate girl is a young kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with her new family. Kitten adoptions at Aggieland typically include basic vetting, so you get a great start on her care.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This adult tuxedo lady has a classic black-and-white coat and a soft medium-length fur. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet this tuxedo cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This brown/chocolate boy is an adult Domestic Shorthair, a great choice if you want a cat whose size and personality are already developed.

👉 Meet this brown DSH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This mostly black adult male has that sleek, classic look many cat lovers adore. He’s ready for a quiet spot by the window and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet this black DSH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bryan, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Aggieland Humane Society or giving them a call at (979) 775-5755 to ask about these sweet kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.