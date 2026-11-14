Bryan’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. Good mix of steady hours, benefits potential, and flexible schedules.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: Bryan, TX

Type: Full-Time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Pay: $18.00/hour starting, up to $20.00/hour by Year 5

You’ll do a bit of everything: stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning to keep the store sharp. Great fit if you want steady hours, clear pay raises over time, and a fast-paced job where you stay moving.

Employer: Northern Tool + Equipment

Northern Tool + Equipment Location: Bryan, TX

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $13.00 – $18.90/hour (based on skills, experience, and location)

Front-of-store role helping customers check out quickly and smoothly, with chances to earn incentive pay for selling protection plans and store credit cards. Offers flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and access to Daily Pay so you can get earnings faster.

Employer: Northern Tool + Equipment

Northern Tool + Equipment Location: Bryan, TX

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $13.00 – $18.90/hour (based on skills, experience, and location)

Behind-the-scenes role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store organized, with some customer help and carry-outs. Good if you like staying active, working in a team, and want flexible hours plus store discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.