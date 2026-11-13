Bryan has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Aggieland Humane Society and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

This little gray boy is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten with a soft gray/blue coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Orange/Red

Mostly Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

Darla is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a mostly orange/red coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and grow up in a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society

Phone: (979) 775-5755

Rice is a brown/chocolate baby Domestic Shorthair kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn what it means to be part of a loving family.

👉 Meet Rice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bryan, TX area and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please consider visiting Aggieland Humane Society or giving them a call at (979) 775-5755 to ask about these little ones.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.