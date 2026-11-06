🔧 Bryan, TX Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Bryan’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who don’t mind staying active and working with tools or equipment.

Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring in Bryan, Texas right now.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Type: Full-time , overnight

, overnight Pay: $21.60/hour (3rd shift)

Overnight role cleaning and sanitizing production equipment and work areas in a cold, wet environment. You’ll tear down and set up machinery, mix cleaning chemicals, and handle a high-pressure hose, with benefits starting Day 1 and on-the-job training.

Employer: EMR USA Metal Recycling

Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Outdoor, physical job helping keep a metal recycling yard clean, safe, and organized. You’ll use basic tools, help with equipment cleanup and light maintenance, and work in all kinds of weather; forklift experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Target

Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Type: Full-time

Starting Pay Range: $21.75 – $23.75/hour (full range up to $37.00/hour)

Lead building maintenance inside a Target store, handling preventive and corrective work on HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and safety systems. This role mixes hands-on repairs with vendor coordination and team training, and comes with Target’s full benefits package for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.