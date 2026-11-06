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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bryan, TX
Bryan has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.
Mildred
- Breed: Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Bryan Animal Center
- Phone: (979) 209-5260
Mildred is a beautiful medium-sized girl with a soft cream and chocolate coat. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share your days, Mildred could be the one.
👉 Meet Mildred and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Male Mixed-Breed Puppy (Unnamed)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This male mixed-breed puppy is a tan and black cutie with lots of growing to do. As a baby, he’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime. If your family is ready for puppy energy and wants to help shape a young dog from the start, he may be a perfect match.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Female German Shepherd Puppy (Unnamed)
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Aggieland Humane Society
- Phone: (979) 775-5755
This female German Shepherd puppy has the classic tan-and-black look and is still very young. She’ll need an adopter ready for training, exercise, and mental enrichment as she grows. If you love smart, active dogs and want a loyal companion, she could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet this German Shepherd puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bryan, TX, please consider visiting Bryan Animal Center or Aggieland Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.