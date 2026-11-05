🤝 Bryan, TX Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Bryan’s people-focused jobs are busy right now, especially in mental health, senior care, and animal welfare. If you like helping others and being active in the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC (Promises Behavioral Health)

Advanced Recovery Systems, LLC (Promises Behavioral Health) Location: Bryan, TX

Type: Internship listing, Full-Time schedule (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for clients dealing with addiction and mental health needs. This role is ideal if you have a Master’s or Ph.D. and are LPC, LCSW, or LMFT (or intern status) and want to work with evidence-based care in a large, growing behavioral health network with 401(k), PTO, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Parc at Traditions (Sonida Senior Living)

Location: Bryan, TX

Type: Full-time (status not explicitly stated, but standard community leadership role)

Full-time (status not explicitly stated, but standard community leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Lead memory care programming in a senior living community that offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care. You’ll build monthly activity calendars, train staff, support families, and use cutting-edge tech tools (like AI fall-detection and advanced EHR) to improve resident care, with flexible scheduling and benefits including health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Aggieland Humane Society

Location: Bryan, TX

Type: Full-Time, Exempt

Salary: $40,000–$42,500/year

Run the volunteer program and community events for the local humane society that serves College Station and Brazos County. You’ll recruit and train volunteers, manage programs like Dog Day Out, PetSmart adoptions, and the Pet Food Pantry, and help at outreach events, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more. Schedule is Tuesday–Saturday with some Sundays for events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.