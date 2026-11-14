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🏥 Bryan, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $58K+ Pay
Bryan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics and care centers. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and still grow your career.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA/BCaBA) – On-site/Hybrid
- Employer: MonArk ABA
- Location: Bryan, OH (Northwest Ohio clinics)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with children with Autism Spectrum Disorders using evidence-based ABA therapy. You’ll run assessments, write and adjust behavior plans, supervise techs, and coach parents, with the option for some hybrid work and a strong focus on professional development.
CNA – Full-Time, All Shifts (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Vancrest Health Care Centers
- Location: Bryan, OH
- Type: Full-time (1st, 2nd, 3rd shifts)
- Salary: Not listed (Sign-on bonus: $3,000 full-time, $1,500 part-time, paid over one year)
Hands-on role caring for residents’ daily and medical needs in a clean, safe setting. Offers competitive wages, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition assistance, and more; requires Ohio State Tested Nursing Assistant credentials.
Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Grow Your Mind
- Location: Bryan, OH
- Type: Full-time (in-person)
- Salary: From $58,000/year (W2)
Join a private pediatric outpatient clinic with flexible scheduling and a family-centered approach. You’ll handle evals, treatment plans, and therapy for kids’ speech, language, social communication, and feeding, with PTO, retirement plan, and strong support for growth; CFs are welcome.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local healthcare roles here tend to move fast and update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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