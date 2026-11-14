Brush’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you want rural Colorado life without giving up your career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Brush, CO (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $1,878 – $2,051 per week (40 hrs/week, day shift)

(40 hrs/week, day shift) Highlights: Acute care SLP role in a critical-access hospital with flexible travel assignment, potential to extend, and full benefits from day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CEUs, referral bonuses). Requires CO SLP license, AHA BLS, and 1+ year experience.

Employer: Infinity Rehab

Location: Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, Brush, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Work with adult residents with orthopedic, neuro, and cardiopulmonary needs. Very flexible schedules (M–F, Tu–Sa, or Su–Th; 4, 6, or 8-hour days), new grads welcome with mentorship, and access to free CEUs, health benefits, and 401k.

Employer: Banner Health – East Morgan County Hospital

Location: Brush, CO (Level IV Trauma Center)

(Level IV Trauma Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $166/hour + $60K sign-on/relocation bonus

Highlights: Rural ED role in a critical-access hospital with average 20 patients per 24 hours, strong nursing team, and no ED holds. Open to Family Medicine (BC/BE) with ED experience or Emergency Medicine. Robust Banner benefits, including malpractice with tail, CME allowance, loan forgiveness eligibility, and wide-ranging wellness and family supports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—rural employers are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.