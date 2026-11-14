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Brush
🏥 Brush, Colorado Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Strong Pay
2 days ago
Brush’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you want rural Colorado life without giving up your career, these roles are worth a look.
Travel Acute Care Speech Language Pathologist – $1,878–$2,051/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Brush, CO (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $1,878 – $2,051 per week (40 hrs/week, day shift)
- Highlights: Acute care SLP role in a critical-access hospital with flexible travel assignment, potential to extend, and full benefits from day 1 (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CEUs, referral bonuses). Requires CO SLP license, AHA BLS, and 1+ year experience.
Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center
- Employer: Infinity Rehab
- Location: Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, Brush, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Work with adult residents with orthopedic, neuro, and cardiopulmonary needs. Very flexible schedules (M–F, Tu–Sa, or Su–Th; 4, 6, or 8-hour days), new grads welcome with mentorship, and access to free CEUs, health benefits, and 401k.
Family Medicine / Emergency Physician – East Morgan County Hospital
- Employer: Banner Health – East Morgan County Hospital
- Location: Brush, CO (Level IV Trauma Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $166/hour + $60K sign-on/relocation bonus
- Highlights: Rural ED role in a critical-access hospital with average 20 patients per 24 hours, strong nursing team, and no ED holds. Open to Family Medicine (BC/BE) with ED experience or Emergency Medicine. Robust Banner benefits, including malpractice with tail, CME allowance, loan forgiveness eligibility, and wide-ranging wellness and family supports.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—rural employers are often flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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