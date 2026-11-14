Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re an RN or LPN looking to stay close to home, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI Endoscopy Center of Northern Ohio)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (USPI Endoscopy Center of Northern Ohio) Location: Brunswick, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing at a focused endoscopy surgery center, overseeing pre-op, OR, and PACU care. This role is ideal if you have strong RN experience and want to manage staff, policies, quality, and infection control while still staying close to patient care. Includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: Homestead Health Care Center

Location: Brunswick, OH

Type: Part-time (12-hour shifts)

(12-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on care for residents in a long-term care setting, including assessments, admissions, discharges, wound care, and leading CNAs/CMTs. Part-time day (6:30am–6:45pm) and night (6:30pm–6:45am) shifts, plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, EAP, and telemedicine.

Employer: Plum Creek Assisted Living

Location: Brunswick, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time (1st shift)

Full-time or Part-time (1st shift) Salary: $30.00/hour

Work 1st shift in an assisted living community, giving meds, doing assessments, and supporting residents with daily care and disabilities. Offers a steady 6a–2p schedule, team-based environment, and a clear hourly rate of $30/hour.

If any of these feel like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.