Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several travel and clinical roles open plus a unique dental spot serving military members. Good mix of hands-on patient care and flexible, travel-friendly options.

Employer: GetMed Staffing for MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital

GetMed Staffing for Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Not listed

This role supports GI procedures at a traveler‑friendly hospital. Best fit if you have 1–2+ years of GI Tech experience and want to build your skills while exploring a new area.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff for MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital

Skyline Med Staff for Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Not listed

Travel Endo Tech role with a woman‑owned agency that offers Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance, dental, vision, and $500 referral bonuses. You’ll need 1+ year recent experience, BLS/CPR (AHA), and an active Maine license.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Not listed (note: local pay may differ)

Nationwide travel agency role for an experienced or first‑time GI Tech traveler. Coast Medical Service is a top‑rated travel staffing firm, and invites you to apply or talk with a recruiter to compare this job with other options.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Brunswick, ME (travel to weekend events)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide dental exams and treatment (including restorative, endo, and oral surgery) for Reserve and National Guard service members at deployment readiness weekend events. You’ll need an active, unrestricted dental license, CPR/BLS, and weekend availability; all supplies and equipment are provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar openings they don’t always post.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.