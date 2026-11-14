Brunswick’s auto scene is busy, and the back office is hiring to keep up. If you like numbers and a steady pace, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Goodwin Chevrolet Mazda - Brunswick (Goodwin Motor Group)

Goodwin Chevrolet Mazda - Brunswick (Goodwin Motor Group) Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time

Lead the finance side at a long-time, family-owned dealership group. You’ll handle all the deal paperwork, secure financing options, present protection products, and keep processes compliant while supporting a modern, transparent sales experience.

Notable benefits:

401(k) with match, 90% employer-paid medical, dental and vision, FSA, employer-paid life & short-term disability, paid time off, employee discounts, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Same role also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Automotive Finance Manager

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time

Support the central accounting team for an automotive dealership group. You’ll post and track vehicle deals, reconcile commissions and bank accounts, manage accounts receivable, process manufacturer invoices, and help keep schedules and documentation tight and accurate.

This is a good fit if you like detailed work, solid accounting basics, and being cross-trained so you can back up other roles.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.