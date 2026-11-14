Healthcare hiring around Brunswick, Maine is steady, with options both in-person and fully virtual. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital

MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This RN role is hands-on hospital nursing: assessing patients, giving meds (including IV), tracking vitals, and using specialized equipment. You’ll also help prep patients for surgery and educate them and their families on what to expect.

Employer: Axis Medical Staffing (at MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital)

Axis Medical Staffing (at MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital) Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time travel contract (Endo Tech)

(Endo Tech) Shift: 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Contract Dates: 11/23/2026 – 02/22/2027

Salary: Not listed

Travel Endo Tech contract with day shifts and a set start/end date, ideal if you want good pay transparency and weekly pay. Axis highlights strong reviews from travel nurses, plus medical benefits, 401(k) match, license and travel reimbursement, and housing support.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Brunswick, ME (Telehealth)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully virtual role providing assessments and therapy for children, teens, and adults via secure platforms. You’ll do diagnostic evaluations, individual and family therapy, treatment planning, and EHR documentation while collaborating with psychiatrists and other therapists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.