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🛒 Brunswick, Maine Retail & Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $15–$29/hr
Brunswick’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around auto care, grocery, and banking. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these roles are worth a look.
Salesperson – Advance Auto Parts
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time)
- Pay: $15.10–$16.13/hour
Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, battery installs, testing, and more. Good fit if you enjoy cars, staying active on your feet, and don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs.
Auto Care Center Team Associate – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1939
- Location: 15 Tibbetts Dr, Brunswick, ME 04011
- Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $16–$29/hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives
Work in Walmart’s Auto Care Center, servicing vehicles while customers shop. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs for degrees and certificates.
Assistant Meat Manager – Shaw’s
- Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at least at local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience
Lead daily meat department operations, from production and merchandising to food safety and scheduling. Good step up if you’ve worked in grocery/meat and want leadership, weekly pay, and benefits.
Meat Cutter Apprentice – Shaw’s
- Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: At least local minimum wage; higher possible based on experience/agreements
Hands-on training role where you learn meat cutting from experienced cutters. Great if you want a trade skill, flexible schedules, weekly pay, and room to advance.
Financial Service Associate – Credit Union
- Employer: Ancorum Credit Union (per description)
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.16/hour + $3.00 shift premium to start, plus $0.50 raise after introductory period
Front-line member service role handling transactions, new accounts, and basic lending support. Ideal if you like steady indoor work, building member relationships, and clear pay progression.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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