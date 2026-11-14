Brunswick’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around auto care, grocery, and banking. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time)

Full-time (position can also be part-time) Pay: $15.10–$16.13/hour

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, battery installs, testing, and more. Good fit if you enjoy cars, staying active on your feet, and don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1939

Location: 15 Tibbetts Dr, Brunswick, ME 04011

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $16–$29/hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives

Work in Walmart’s Auto Care Center, servicing vehicles while customers shop. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at least at local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience

Lead daily meat department operations, from production and merchandising to food safety and scheduling. Good step up if you’ve worked in grocery/meat and want leadership, weekly pay, and benefits.

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage; higher possible based on experience/agreements

Hands-on training role where you learn meat cutting from experienced cutters. Great if you want a trade skill, flexible schedules, weekly pay, and room to advance.

Employer: Ancorum Credit Union (per description)

(per description) Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.16/hour + $3.00 shift premium to start, plus $0.50 raise after introductory period

Front-line member service role handling transactions, new accounts, and basic lending support. Ideal if you like steady indoor work, building member relationships, and clear pay progression.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.