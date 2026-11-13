Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to school and community care. If you’re in the medical field and want steady work in Midcoast Maine, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: MaineHealth – Mid Coast Hospital

MaineHealth – Mid Coast Hospital Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Per diem (RN II, 1+ year RN experience)

Pay: $37.09 – $50.17/hour

This 26‑bed ED sees patients of all ages and a wide range of emergencies. Good fit if you have at least a year of RN experience and want fast‑paced work with strong clinical support and comprehensive MaineHealth benefits.

Employer: MaineHealth – Mid Coast Hospital

MaineHealth – Mid Coast Hospital Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Other (likely full/part‑time clinical role)

Other (likely full/part‑time clinical role) Pay: $27.27 – $36.88/hour

Bonus: $7,500 sign‑on for Certified Surgical Technologists (new hires only)

Work side‑by‑side with surgeons and OR staff, handling instruments and specialty setups and serving as a resource in your focus areas. Ideal if you’re a certified CST with at least one year of experience and want solid pay plus a sign‑on bonus.

Employer: MaineHealth – Mid Coast Hospital / Oasis Free Clinics

Location: 331 Maine Street, Suite 4, Brunswick, ME

Type: Part‑time (Tues–Fri, 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., ~32 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.09 – $27.12/hour

Join a small, mission‑driven team serving uninsured adults in a free medical and dental clinic. Great for someone caring and organized who wants steady daytime hours and to make a direct impact in the local community.

Employer: Pathways / Clarvida

Location: Brunswick, ME (school‑based, on‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $22.50/hour + $2.50/hour incentive

Support Pre‑K–12 students with emotional and behavioral needs in school and day treatment settings. Comes with weekday‑only hours, bonuses, solid benefits, and BCBA supervision—good for those with a bachelor’s or 90+ related credits aiming to grow in behavioral health.

Employer: Vet At Your Door, P.C.

Location: Brunswick, ME (mobile, in‑home care)

Type: Part‑time or full‑time (flexible shifts, Fri–Mon)

Part‑time or full‑time (flexible shifts, Fri–Mon) Pay: $108,000 – $131,000/year (base + production, no negative accrual)

Provide in‑home veterinary care with a dedicated tech and support team, focusing on wellness, chronic care, and end‑of‑life services. Flexible scheduling, strong benefits, and a planned ESOP make this appealing if you want slower‑paced, relationship‑based practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.