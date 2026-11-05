🍽️ Brunswick, ME Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Brunswick’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of early mornings, flexible shifts, and entry-level options.

Employer: Rusty Lantern Markets

Rusty Lantern Markets Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 am–12:00 pm

Why it’s worth a look: Real cooking in an open kitchen without late-night restaurant hours. You’ll prep and cook food, help with menu ideas, and give friendly service at the counter. Comes with paid vacation and sick time, birthday off, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, annual raises, and store discounts.

Employer: The Brunswick Hotel (Noble Kitchen + Bar)

Location: Brunswick, ME 04011

Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Solid back-of-house role keeping a busy hotel restaurant and events kitchen running smoothly. You’ll wash dishes, help with basic prep, and support events, with access to health, dental, vision, paid time off (21 days first year), 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Subway

Subway Location: Brunswick, ME

Type: Full-time or part-time (varies by location)

Full-time or part-time (varies by location) Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level role where you can start with no experience. You’ll make sandwiches, help guests with orders, and keep the restaurant clean, with training, brand discounts, scholarship opportunities, and a chance to earn college credits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.