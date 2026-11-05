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Brunswick
⚠️ Veterans Day trash & recycling pickup stays on schedule
4 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day trash & recycling schedule in Brunswick
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Town Offices and Public Works in Brunswick will be closed for Veterans Day.
However, curbside trash and recycling WILL still be collected as usual that day.
If your normal pickup day is Wednesday, put your carts out like you normally do. There is no change to the collection schedule for the holiday.
More Info: Curbside Collection Will Happen on Veterans Day • ...
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