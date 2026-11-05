Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Brunswick

⚠️ Nov 11: Town offices closed, trash pickup as usual

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhTP0_1GnMF4SP00

⚠️ Town offices closed on Veterans Day, trash pickup still on

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, all Brunswick Town Offices and Public Works will be closed all day in observance of Veterans Day.

If you have business with the town (like permits, payments, or paperwork), plan to go before or after November 11.

Curbside trash and recycling WILL still be collected as usual, so you should put your carts out on your normal schedule.

Closed:

  • Town Offices
  • Public Works

Operating as normal:

  • Curbside trash collection
  • Curbside recycling collection

More Info: Town Hall Closed Veterans Day • Brunswick, ME

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments