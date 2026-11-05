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Brunswick
⚠️ Nov 11: Town offices closed, trash pickup as usual
4 days ago
⚠️ Town offices closed on Veterans Day, trash pickup still on
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, all Brunswick Town Offices and Public Works will be closed all day in observance of Veterans Day.
If you have business with the town (like permits, payments, or paperwork), plan to go before or after November 11.
Curbside trash and recycling WILL still be collected as usual, so you should put your carts out on your normal schedule.
Closed:
- Town Offices
- Public Works
Operating as normal:
- Curbside trash collection
- Curbside recycling collection
More Info: Town Hall Closed Veterans Day • Brunswick, ME
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