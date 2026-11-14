Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and public health clinics all hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Optim Healthcare

Optim Healthcare Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: PRN / Full-time status listed

Salary: Not listed

This role supports surgeons and the care team in a clinical setting, including lab-related tasks like phlebotomy, running tests, and keeping equipment and records in top shape. Good fit if you have an MLT background, strong attention to detail, and want competitive pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Southeast Georgia Health System

Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Not listed (hospital clinical role)

Not listed (hospital clinical role) Schedule: Rotating days, 6:30 AM – 7:00 PM , every 4th weekend

Rotating days, , every 4th weekend Salary: Not listed

You’ll run MRI scans, prep patients, start IVs, give contrast, and work closely with physicians to get clear diagnostic images. Good for someone who knows MRI safety and anatomy, is comfortable with EMR systems, and wants a role where you can make a clear impact on patient care.

Employer: Georgia Department of Public Health – Coastal Health District

Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday)

(Monday–Friday) Salary: Not listed

Work in public health helping with vital signs, basic lab tests, clinic flow, and patient education. This comes with strong state benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, 13 paid holidays, generous vacation and sick leave, tuition help) and is great if you have a CNA/EMT or similar background and want long-term stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.