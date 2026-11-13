undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Several Sales & Marketing Jobs Hiring Now in Brunswick, GA
Brunswick’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from field sales to part-time leasing. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.
Residential Sales Specialist
- Employer: Active Pest Control (Rentokil family)
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Sell pest control services to homeowners, doing on-site inspections and building your own territory. Benefits start day 1, company vehicle and gas card, plus training, growth paths, and performance incentives.
Insurance Agent Trainee (Life Insurance Sales Agent)
- Employer: Kemper
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- Type: Full-time with benefits
- Salary: Not listed (pay-for-performance with commissions)
Paid training while you study for your license, then you take over an existing book of business and earn from both premiums collected and new sales. Good fit if you like face-to-face work, steady local clients, and clear income growth based on your effort.
Leasing Agent
- Employer: SHARP MANAGEMENT
- Location: Brunswick, GA 31525
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour
Show apartments, handle applications, and help keep occupancy high while using your sales and social media skills. Comes with solid perks for part-time: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.