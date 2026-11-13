Brunswick’s service scene is busy right now—stores, housing, and travel stops are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 2360 Perry Lane Road, Brunswick, GA 31525

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store with the Store Manager, lead a team, and keep shelves stocked and looking sharp. This role is active and hands-on, with freight processing, opening/closing duties, and a full benefits package (health, PTO, retirement match, stock purchase, and more).

Employer: APG (property management)

(property management) Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Part-time (Tue & Thu 9–6, Sat 10–3, plus extra days as needed)

(Tue & Thu 9–6, Sat 10–3, plus extra days as needed) Salary: Not listed (commission-eligible)

Work at a 111‑unit apartment community, answering calls, giving tours, and guiding people through the leasing process. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable with basic computer tools like Word, Outlook, and Excel.

Employer: Vaden Automotive

Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay – salary + commission + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Be the link between customers and the service shop—greet guests, explain repairs in plain language, and keep jobs moving. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, discounts, and clear paths to grow your auto career.

Employer: TravelCenters of America (TA Truck Service)

Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Not listed (customer-facing service role with flexible hours, including nights/weekends/holidays)

Not listed (customer-facing service role with flexible hours, including nights/weekends/holidays) Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Help professional drivers get back on the road by writing work orders, handling parts and OTC sales, and keeping the service area welcoming. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and meal/other discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.