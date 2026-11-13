Brunswick has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from light evening cleaning to full-time maintenance with benefits. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Marsden Services (Marsden South)

Marsden Services (Marsden South) Location: Brunswick, GA – The Cove Apartments / MRI facility

– The Cove Apartments / MRI facility Pay: $17.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Short, steady evening hours cleaning a medical facility – great if you want a side job or something after your day shift. You’ll handle basic cleaning (sweeping, mopping, trash, dusting) and need to pass a background check and be on your feet for the 2-hour shift.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Location: Brunswick, GA

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role keeping the travel stop running smoothly, from general cleaning and stocking to basic repairs (HVAC, fuel systems, plumbing, pressure washing). No experience needed – they’ll train you, and you get PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, tuition assistance, and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting – sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.