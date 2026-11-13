Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to in-home advanced practice roles. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Travel, Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, , Pay: $2,442 per week (travel package; stipends vary)

13-week travel assignment as a Radiation Therapist with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you want steady hours, solid weekly pay, and experience with a well-rated national travel agency.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Part-time, In-home nursing

Pay: Not listed

Part-time RN role doing in-home assessments, care plans, and supervisory visits for caregivers (HHAs, CNAs, LPNs). Great if you like one-on-one patient time, flexible hours, and being the clinical lead for home care clients.

Employer: Monogram Health

Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Advanced Practice Provider (NP/PA), Field-based + Telehealth

Base Salary: $122,000 – $158,600 + bonus eligibility

In-home and telehealth role caring for patients with complex chronic conditions (CKD, HF, COPD, diabetes, etc.) as part of a multidisciplinary team. Offers a strong salary range, mileage reimbursement, CEU/CME support, annual bonuses, and no nights, weekends, or on-call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.