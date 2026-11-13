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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Brunswick, GA
Brunswick’s food scene is busy, from hospital kitchens to pizza shops. Here are a couple of solid openings if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.
Assistant Manager (05769) – 108 Scranton Connector
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy Domino’s store, leading 3–30 team members per shift. You’ll handle customer service, cash and inventory control, and keep the store clean and running smoothly while learning the ins and outs of store operations.
Sous Chef – SGHS Brunswick
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Brunswick, GA (SGHS Brunswick)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily food production for a healthcare setting, from menu execution to food safety and sanitation. This role is great if you have 2–3 years of culinary experience, like managing a team, and don’t mind evening and weekend hours.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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