🏥 Brunswick, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from human medicine to animal care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Monogram Health

Monogram Health Location: Brunswick, GA (remote in-market with local visits)

Type: Internship (physician leadership track)

Internship (physician leadership track) Salary: $260,000–$340,000 base + bonus eligible

Lead an in‑home, multi‑specialty care model for high‑need patients across several territories. This role is ideal for a board‑certified/board‑eligible MD or DO who wants to drive population health, value‑based care, and clinical strategy while still seeing patients.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 53 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, GA 31525

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + benefits)

Hands‑on role supporting patients with end‑stage renal disease in an outpatient dialysis clinic. Paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths (including RN bridge programs) make this a strong entry point into healthcare if you’re okay with long shifts and working around needles and blood.

Employer: Golden Isles Animal Hospital

Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Growing animal hospital hiring Veterinary Technicians, Veterinary Assistants, and Kennel Technicians, and they’re willing to train the right person. Great fit if you love animals, can work rotating shifts and some weekends, and want steady hours (35–40 per week) with PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training and growth if you’re motivated.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.