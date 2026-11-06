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🏥 Brunswick, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Brunswick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from human medicine to animal care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.
Market Physician Executive (MPE) – Float
- Employer: Monogram Health
- Location: Brunswick, GA (remote in-market with local visits)
- Type: Internship (physician leadership track)
- Salary: $260,000–$340,000 base + bonus eligible
Lead an in‑home, multi‑specialty care model for high‑need patients across several territories. This role is ideal for a board‑certified/board‑eligible MD or DO who wants to drive population health, value‑based care, and clinical strategy while still seeing patients.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita
- Location: 53 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, GA 31525
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + benefits)
Hands‑on role supporting patients with end‑stage renal disease in an outpatient dialysis clinic. Paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths (including RN bridge programs) make this a strong entry point into healthcare if you’re okay with long shifts and working around needles and blood.
Veterinary Care Staff (Tech, Assistant, Kennel)
- Employer: Golden Isles Animal Hospital
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour
Growing animal hospital hiring Veterinary Technicians, Veterinary Assistants, and Kennel Technicians, and they’re willing to train the right person. Great fit if you love animals, can work rotating shifts and some weekends, and want steady hours (35–40 per week) with PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training and growth if you’re motivated.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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