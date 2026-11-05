🏭 Several Manufacturing & Mill Jobs Now Hiring in Brunswick, GA

Brunswick’s plants and mills are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who want steady work and room to grow. Here are a few solid openings in manufacturing & production worth a look.

Employer: UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. Location: Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

Move materials around the yard and production floor, keep paperwork straight, and help keep inventory organized and clean. Great fit if you’re 18+, comfortable around equipment, and want to build experience as a forklift driver (no prior experience required, training and licensing provided).

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC (Brunswick Cellulose Mill)

(Brunswick Cellulose Mill) Location: Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and coordinate mechanical maintenance work for one of the largest fluff pulp mills in the country. Ideal if you have industrial or military experience, know your way around a CMMS, and like organizing shutdowns, parts, and schedules to keep a big operation running smoothly.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific Cellulose LLC

Location: Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support quality operations at Brunswick Cellulose and help manage customer claims, reports, and ISO 9001 quality systems. Good match if you have 3+ years in quality, customer service, or manufacturing, are strong with Excel and documentation, and don’t mind some travel (up to 20%).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; mill and plant jobs here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.