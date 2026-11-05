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Unhoused Resource Fair at Mary Ross Park Today

4 days ago
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Coastal Coalition For Children is at the Unhoused Resource Fair at Mary Ross Park on 2026-11-05 until 2:00 PM, sharing resources and information on services for local families. Residents can stop by the park before 2:00 PM to meet the team and learn about available help.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Coastal Coalition For Children

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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