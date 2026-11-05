🚌 Brunswick, GA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Brunswick’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation roles offer steady work and room to grow.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local Class A CDL role with the world’s largest equipment rental provider. You’ll deliver equipment, interact with customers, and be home every night, with strong benefits and career growth options.

Employer: Walpole, Inc.

Location: Brunswick, GA (SE regional / OTR)

(SE regional / OTR) Type: Full-time, W-2 company driver

Salary: $1,500–$2,200 weekly gross + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Regional/OTR CDL-A job hauling pneumatic trailers with late-model Kenworth sleepers. Choose your home time, earn extra pay for 34-hour resets out OTR, and get full benefits plus safety and sign-on bonuses.

Employer: Southeast Georgia Health System

Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role moving patients, oxygen, meds, and specimens around the health system. Good fit if you have a GA driver’s license, CPR, and want a people-focused job in healthcare without commuting to a big city.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.