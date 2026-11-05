🛒 Brunswick, GA Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Brunswick’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for customer-facing roles. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours with solid benefits.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Brunswick, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced cashier role at a busy travel stop, helping customers at the register, keeping the store clean, and pitching in where needed. No experience needed and they offer tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and career growth, plus flexible scheduling and immediate hiring.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position at Love’s in Brunswick.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 10100 Canal Crossing, Brunswick, GA 31525

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour (plus possible extra hourly premiums)

You’ll pull and pack online orders, help members find what they need, and support membership sales. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for both part-time and full-time associates.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.