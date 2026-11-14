⚠️ Brunswick County water switching back to chloramines Nov. 12

Brunswick County Public Utilities is finishing its annual water system flushing and is switching the main disinfectant back to chloramines on November 12, 2026. Flushing will continue through November.

During the changeover, you might notice a different taste or smell in your tap water for 2–3 weeks, depending on where you live and how much water you use. The County says the water remains safe to use.

Important notes:

Aquariums and ponds: Always test and treat water before adding it to tanks or ponds to remove chlorine or chloramines.

Always before adding it to tanks or ponds to remove chlorine or chloramines. Kidney dialysis: Clinics and people using home kidney dialysis equipment should be aware of this disinfectant change.

If taste or odor issues don’t go away, or if you have questions, call Brunswick County Public Utilities at (910) 253-2657, (910) 371-3490, or (910) 454-0512, or contact your local water provider.