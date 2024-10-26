Here’s how to help families, seniors in, near Baton Rouge get Christmas gifts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is searching for donors for its Christmas program to help families and seniors in need.

More than 500 families and clients were screened and verified by the group beginning in September, Catholic Charities said in a news release.

“Our program not only enriches our clients’ lives and Christmases, but donors say it makes their Christmas more meaningful, too,” said Catherine Weidert, the CCDBR communications coordinator.

Donors who participate in the Christmas program can choose recipient families. According to a news release, donors will be able to shop from clients’ wish lists or provide gift cards.

“With just a few clicks, donors can get started making a happy Christmas for seniors and families whose budgets cannot accommodate even simple gifts,” Weidert said.

The deadline to sponsor a family is Saturday, Nov. 30. Gifts will be delivered Dec. 2-6 and Dec. 9. Click here to sign up to become a sponsor in the Christmas program.

