    Eric Paulsen, WWL anchor of 40+ years, dies after battle with cancer

    By Christian Olivier,

    2 days ago

    NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Eric Paulsen, the legendary WWL news anchor, died on Saturday following a battle with cancer. He served the Greater New Orleans community for over 40 years.

    Eric Paulsen (Courtesy: WWL-TV)

    According to WWL, Paulsen announced that he had been recently diagnosed with a “fairly aggressive” form of cancer back on Sept. 18. He addressed viewers, saying, “I’m not a person who worries about a lot in life, and I’ve always been a fighter. This is a fight I don’t welcome, but I’m ready for this battle.”

    Paulsen began his career with WWL in 1977 where he quickly became the anchor of the station’s morning newscast. From that point on, he became a fixture of local television who is remembered for a playful and effortless on-air delivery that highlighted every cultural fixture of New Orleans.

    Over the years, Paulsen had the opportunity to interview many noteworthy guests, including the likes of Tennessee Williams, Amanda Shaw, Harry Connick Jr., Fats Domino and many more.

    Paulsen is also remembered for his actions in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, taking to the skies in a helicopter to be one of the first to cover aerial views the devastation throughout New Orleans. As a result, he, along with other members of WWL’s staff, received the George Foster Peabody Award.

    He is survived by his wife, Bethany, his two sons, Jon and Emmet, his sister, Karen, his brother, Kim and his brother-in-law, Richard.

    “I’ve had such a wonderful ride here in New Orleans,” said Paulsen, in a 2021 interview with Tipitina’s TV. “When I came here, I was young, 25 years old maybe, and my plan was to go to the network. But things changed, opportunities opened up here and I fell in love with the city and it’s just been a great ride.”

    Memorial donations can be made to Roots of Music , at 1020 N. Prieur St., New Orleans, or The Ella Project , at 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

    Cheryl Lacey Sumwalt
    2d ago
    How sad to hear that we have lost such an incredible person from our midst! prayers for the entire Paulsen family!
