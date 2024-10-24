Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BRProud

    Brandon Ingram scores 33, and the Pelicans beat the Bulls 123-111 without Zion Williamson

    By BRETT MARTELThe Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3Sl7_0wKGWH4000

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, icing the game with a baseline turnaround jumper with 1:46 to go, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Zion Williamson’s absence to defeat the Chicago Bulls 123-111 on Wednesday night in both clubs’ season opener.

    Newly-acquired point guard Dejounte Murray had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in his Pelicans debut, but injured his left hand in the fourth quarter. CJ McCollum scored 23 for New Orleans.

    Williamson was ruled out shortly before the game because of an illness, marking his 207th missed regular-season game since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.

    Zach LaVine scored 27 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed for most of the second half and by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.

    Jalen Smith scored 15 points, and Josh Giddey added 14 points for Chicago.

    Jordan Hawkins scored 13 for the Pelicans.

    Trey Murphy III and Pelicans agree to a 4-year, $112M deal, AP source says

    Takeaways

    New Orleans might be able to rely on their first-round pick, 7-footer Yves Missi, more than initially thought. Missi was considered too raw to play significant minutes early this season when he was drafted 21st overall out of Baylor in June. But missing their top front-court player in Williamson, the Pelicans played Missi 23 minutes and he was effective, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds three blocks and a steal.

    When Missi walked to the bench with 4:20 left, he received a standing ovation.

    Key moment

    Ingram’s third 3 of the game gave the Pelicans a 107-92 lead and capped a pivotal 13-2 run during which Ingram scored eight points, including another 3 and two free throws.

    Key stat

    Chicago turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 30 Pelicans points. LeVine committed seven turnovers.

    Up next

    The Bulls visit Milwaukee on Friday, the same day the Pelicans open a four-game trip at Portland.

    ___

    AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

    Latest News

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.

    Related Search

    New Orleans pelicansBrandon IngramZion WilliamsonChicago BullsNba season openerZion Williamson's absence

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mexico hands over 84-year-old murder suspect to US
    BRProud17 hours ago
    BRPD: Driver apprehended after pursuit ends with two-vehicle crash
    BRProud2 days ago
    Project 2025 would upend Black Americans’ lives: Analysis
    BRProud1 day ago
    Sam’s Club’s new Thanksgiving meal kit feeds 10 for under $100
    BRProud18 hours ago
    One dead after shooting at St. Martinville High homecoming game, police confirm
    BRProud9 hours ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    BRProud20 hours ago
    Jimmy John’s introducing limited-time ‘Picklewich’
    BRProud18 hours ago
    Deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak grows to 13 states: CDC
    BRProud17 hours ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Why only the Quarter Pounder was linked
    BRProud1 day ago
    Twin sister of Baton Rouge murder-suicide victim holds candlelight vigil on her anniversary
    BRProud1 day ago
    Mother speaks after all four of son’s alleged killers are captured: ‘I’m still fighting for justice’
    BRProud1 day ago
    Indianapolis Zoo donates $1 million to save critically endangered hummingbird
    BRProud15 hours ago
    Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s tax plan raises concerns for local budgets
    BRProud1 day ago
    Students at middle school in Louisiana unknowingly given THC candy, require medical attention
    BRProud2 days ago
    Baton Rouge steakhouse adds sushi, new seafood options to menu
    BRProud19 hours ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    BRProud22 hours ago
    Dayton Children’s Hospital: Edible ingestion in kids up 30%
    BRProud12 hours ago
    PART 2: Meet Kemlyn Bailey Lomas and Harold Stewart, who are running for mayor in the city of Gonzales
    BRProud2 days ago
    DC pizza shop apologizes for dessert item accused of being ‘shameless and tasteless’
    BRProud20 hours ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    BRProud16 hours ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    BRProud15 hours ago
    Man shot while walking in Baton Rouge, officials say
    BRProud1 day ago
    Ride Along: Zachary football coach talks 5A showdown with Woodlawn
    BRProud1 day ago
    CDC updates COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for older adults
    BRProud1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Election 2024: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 5
    BRProud1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Furry Friends Friday: Meet Tank, a dog up for adoption
    BRProud20 hours ago
    Lawsuit claims Hallmark exec wanted to replace ‘old talent’ with younger stars
    BRProud1 day ago
    New Orleans Saints are finally getting healthy. Who will be available against the Chargers?
    BRProud1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy