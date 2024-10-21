Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BRProud

    This Week in Louisiana Politics: voting, TOPS, and energy

    By Shannon Heckt,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GspFI_0wGJUX0p00

    BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— On This Week in Louisiana Politics, higher education officials discuss the issue of fewer students accepting their TOPS awards and the need for more funds in their financial aid programs.

    Senator Bill Cassidy also announced the federal government is allocating over $22 million in grants toward the I-69 service road project in Louisiana.

    Cassidy also brought energy production officials from all around the country to the state. He wants to see Louisiana at the forefront of production and the new great push to reduce emissions.

    Shannon Heckt sits down with Secretary of State Nancy Landry to talk about important election information as early voting kicks off for the presidential election.

    Latest News

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Feds press Louisiana on its commitment to a stalled billion-dollar coastal restoration project
    BRProud2 hours ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    BRProud1 day ago
    Louisiana mom gets life in prison after 2-year-old boy dies of fentanyl overdose
    BRProud1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Going to see Taylor Swift in New Orleans? Louisiana AG shares tips on how to avoid scams
    BRProud14 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    BRProud20 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    BRProud14 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Arizona county supervisor takes plea deal after delaying 2022 election certification
    BRProud1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    BRProud1 day ago
    Why are sugarcane fields burned?
    BRProud2 hours ago
    PART 1: Meet Tim Riley and Terance Irvin, who are running for mayor in the city of Gonzales
    BRProud17 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    BRProud19 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    BRProud1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post12 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    BRProud1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Poll: Homelessness may impact elections; Denver mayor keeps House 2,000 promise
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    BRProud22 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    BRProud21 hours ago
    Scotlandville Food Access Commission hosts community meeting to give updates of future grocery stores
    BRProud10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy