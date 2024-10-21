Study shows Louisiana highway deaths down by 10% in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A study shows that deaths on Louisiana roadways are down about 10.5% from 2022.

According to information from a 2023 study, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission learned fewer vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle-related deaths happened last year. Crash data shows 811 people were killed in crashes in 2023, which is 10.5% fewer than in 2022.

The study shows that pedestrian deaths dropped by 19.7% in 2023. Motorcycle deaths increased each year, jumping from 90 to 98 in 2023.

The LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman believes the number of crash-related deaths will decrease but still thinks it is too high.

“We still see too many people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, too many distracted drivers, too much aggressive driving, and not enough seat belt usage,” Freeman said. “Those four human behaviors are responsible for about 85% of our non-pedestrian fatalities.”

The latest seatbelt survey shows that 88.4% of Louisiana drivers and passengers wear a seatbelt, which is the highest recorded rate.

“We are encouraged that the latest seat belt survey shows that Louisiana drivers and passengers are buckling up more than ever before,” Freeman said. “Using seat belts and properly installed child safety seats is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.”

The number of DUI/DWI deaths has decreased from 2022 to the lowest it has been since 2020, according to the data. Law enforcement campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” made an impact in 2023.

“Our law enforcement partners made 13,133 DWI arrests last year, the most since 2019,” Freeman said. “They were, literally, working overtime in 2023 to take impaired drivers off the road, and we are seeing the positive results of that effort.”

